Springwood girls rebound in 50-17 win over Heritage Christian Published 9:03 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

After suffering a disappointing loss to Evangel on Monday, the Springwood varsity girls basketball team came back and dominated Heritage Christian 50-17 to end the Evangel tournament.

The Wildcats were led by EJ Matthews, who scored a team high 15 points.

After Matthews and Tori Patillo fouled out on Monday, Springwood only committed 11 team fouls all game.

It was defensive domination for the Wildcats, who only allowed four points in the entire first half.

Springwood went into halftime up 30-4, and the Wildcats continued to suffocate Heritage Christian on defense.

Springwood head coach Lisa Sampson is thrilled with how her team responded after the loss.

“We saw them play the night before, so we felt like trapping the dribbler past half court was a good idea,” Sampson said.

“We got in the passing lanes and got easy steals and buckets. It was a nice rebound game for the girls. We had some girls who weren’t feeling great, but they pushed through it. They were leaders and had great games.”

Sampson was able to calm her girls down and find a way to commit fewer fouls.

“You have to understand how the refs are calling the game and how to adjust the defense,” Sampson said.

“They did a great job today.”

Matthews was named to the All-Tournament team, and Sampson was proud of her.

“She had two solid days,” Sampson said.

“She’s just a hard nosed kid who’s great at shooting the ball. I’m happy for her, and she’s a great leader. We have some young ones who are stepping up to be leaders, and that’s fun to watch.”

The Springwood girls will head to Chambers Academy for their next match on Nov. 29.