Springwood’s Trestin Garrett looks to end his senior season with state title Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Springwood lineman Trestin Garrett has been playing football since he was four, and now he’ll have a chance to end his high school career with a state championship.

Garrett played football at W.F. Burns Middle School and Valley High before he transferred to Springwood in his sophomore year.

Garrett transferred due James Daniel leaving Valley High.

Garrett dealt with a lot of challenges throughout his high school career.

“I was excited to see what I can do with new people,” Garrett said.

“In my first game, I tore my ACL. I was just on the sidelines in my first season. We had a lot of movement in our coaching staff. My junior year wasn’t great. I got to play a lot more though. This year has been a lot better.”

Garrett is happy to be playing in the postseason for the first time in his high school career.

“I won three games before this season,” Garrett said.

“That includes my freshman year at Valley. Me and the other leaders of our team wanted to go out with something for our senior year. It meant something to us. We put the work in over the summer and trusted the process.”

Garrett’s favorite memory of playing at Springwood was in their win over Southern Prep to start the year.

“We felt good about what we had going on,” Garrett said.

“We hadn’t had a chance to prove it. Southern Prep is a proven competitor. We wanted to have a good game against them. What we were doing was working.”

Garrett was able to trust first year head coach Joey Burch despite all the coaching turnover at Springwood.

“He changed the culture,” Garrett said.

Garrett will miss playing at Springwood with his teammates.

“I’ll miss being around the friends I made in my time here,” Garrett said.

“It’s a smaller campus, so you have to be close with everyone around you.”

Garrett hopes to play college football at a school nearby.