West Point Depot suspects freed after investigation determines son shot father in self-defense Published 8:59 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

Two suspects arrested in the West Point Depot shooting from Saturday night have been released from custody after the investigation determined the shooting was in self-defense.

The West Point Police Department updated the investigation Monday night, saying that the suspects, Trayvon Holloway and Erica Holloway, were released from the Troup County Jail. Tarrance Holloway Sr., their father, was killed in the incident.

According to WPPD, Holloway Sr. brought a firearm into the West Point Depot and shot his son, Terrance Holloway Jr., after a dispute had occurred between those two. Tarrance Holloaway Sr.’s wife, Minnie Holloway, stepped in, and she was shot as well.

Trayon and Erica Holloway, children of Tarrance Sr. and Minnie Holloway, then got into a fight with Tarrance Sr., who still had the firearm in his possession. WPPD said the investigation determined that Tarrance Sr. attempted to fire at his children, but Trayvon was able to retrieve the gun during the fight. Then, Trayvon Holloway shot Tarrance Sr., according to WPPD.

The WPPD said it thanked West Point EMS, Lanett EMS, Lanett Police Department and Georgia State Patrol for their assistance and quick response regarding this incident.