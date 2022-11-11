West Point Police searching for missing woman

Published 12:01 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

The West Point Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Public Information Officer Cedarious Thomas says Shuaqieta Denise Cooper was last seen on Nov.10, 2022, walking on East 12″‘ Street in West Point. Thomas says Cooper is an African American female, approximately five foot two inches tall, approximately two hundred and fifty pounds, was wearing blue jeans and a rust-colored jacket and is intellectually disabled.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Cooper please contact the West Point Police Department at 706-645-3528.

