West Point woman arrested for crimes against the elderly Published 5:30 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

A woman has been arrested in West Point Thursday morning for crimes against the elderly, according to a West Point Police Department press release.

Jacobie Dardy was arrested and transported to the Harris County Jail with additional charges pending. WPPD said a search warrant was also executed on her residence located on Frank Hall Jr. Street approximately an hour later. This case is currently under investigation by the WPPD and other state agencies.