2022 sports in review Published 11:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022

The year 2022 was highlighted by championships and commitments in Chambers County, and it all kicked off in January.

January 19

Lanett’s Caden Story reopens his commitment after committing to Auburn.

February 2

Point’s Iyanna McMillan scored her 1,000th career point in the Skyhawks’ win over Montreat.

Caden Story chooses to follow Nick Eason from Auburn to Clemson.

February 11

Lanett’s boys and girls basketball teams both claimed the 2A area 7 champion titles. The girls beat Ranburne while the boys beat LaFayette.

Valley boys basketball reaches the 6A area 4 championship, but the Rams fell to Eufala.

February 19

Mike Meadows was named the new Valley High head baseball coach after Matt Hicks’ departure.

March 1

Both Lanett boys and girls basketball teams reached the AHSAA 2A state semifinals, but the Panthers fell to Section while the Lady Panthers fell to Pisgah.

April 13

Penton Motor Speedway held its first race in five years.

Lanett’s James A. Hardy Gymnasium received new bleachers.

April 16

Lanett’s Markavious Atkinson signed with Gadsden State to play basketball.

Lanett’s Breanna Glaze signed with Bishop State for basketball.

April 30

Springwood boys soccer made the AISA state championship but fell in the title game to Tuscaloosa Academy.

May 4

Valley cheerleaders Sydney Gray and Maddie Miles signed with Point University.

Valley’s Quinn Vega signed with Point to play football and track.

Valley’s Romel Jackson signed with Wingate for track.

May 7

Chambers Academy’s TY Trammell signs with Faulkner for football.

May 11

LaFayette boys track and field won the AHSAA 2A state championship

May 25

Long Cane won the Greenpower racing title while Inspire Academy finished in the top 3.

June 22

Chambers Academy hires Morgan Pepper as head volleyball coach.

June 28

Springwood hires Joey Burch as athletic director and head football coach after Steve Pardue’s departure.

June 29

Point football elevates Trevor Zeiders to head coach.

July 8

Lanett center Laila Lancaster received a basketball offer from Auburn.

July 12

Valley’s Jaylah Sturdivant commited to Southern Union State.

July 13

LaFayette’s Joshua Combs received his first SEC offer from Mississippi State.

July 16

Lanett head football coach and athletic director Clifford Story Jr. was named the ALFA Alabama Coach of the Year.

Springwood completed its renovation of the weight room before football season.

July 26

Springwood’s Cayden Cook received his first football offer from Culver-Stockton.

July 27

Valley, Beulah and LaFayette spoke at the football media days.

July 28

Springwood, Lanett and Chambers Academy spoke at the Alabama High School Football Media Days.

August 3

Point men’s soccer celebrated their 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference title with rings.

August 10

Valley’s Jay Harper received his first collegiate offer from UAB.

Point University announced that every sport besides football will join the Southern States Athletic Conference in 2023.

August 12

Chambers Academy hired Jessica Patterson as their new volleyball and softball coach.

August 13

Ram Stadium received a new set of LED lights.

August 17

Valley’s Cam Dooley received his first basketball offer from Tuskegee.

August 18

Week Zero kicked off with Chambers Academy falling to Lee Scott.

August 20

Lanett and LaFayette both competed in the first ever Kickoff Classic in Roanoke.

Lanett head coach Clifford Story Jr. became the schools’ winningest head coach with a 27-0 win over Notasulga.

August 24

Lanett volleyball honored assistant coach Kawana Tucker, who passed away earlier in the summer.

August 26

Springwood’s Joey Burch earned his first career win at Springwood with a 40-0 win over Southern Prep.

August 27

With consolidation looming, Valley defeated Lanett 19-0. While the rivalry may remain in the future, 2022 may have been the final Valley-Lanett game.

September 9

Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas both received basketball offers from Gadsden State.

September 10

Valley defensive end Quen Story received three offers from Warner, Carthage College, and Union College.

September 17

Valley flag football begins its season.

September 22

Point mens golf wins Maryville Invitational to win first two tournaments of the season.

September 23

Valley and LaFayette volleyball played a joint match to preview the consolidated team.

October 4

LaFayette’s Joshua Bledsoe committed to South Alabama.

Inspire Academy hosted the first Greenpower race of the 2022 season.

October 8

Lanett defeated LaFayette 45-8 in potentially the final chapter of the rivalry at Morgan-Washburn Stadium.

Beulah football earned its first win over Childersburg 29-26.

October 15

Lanett defeated Goshen to clinch a playoff spot.

October 22

Springwood football clinched its first region title since 2001.

October 29

Valley fell to Benjamin Russell to end its possible final season.

Valley High Cross Country qualified for the state meet.

November 5

Chambers Academy got revenge on Escambia Academy with a 56-12 victory in the first round of the playoffs.

November 12

Springwood advanced to the AISA 8-man State Championship with a 50-8 victory over Cornerstone Christian.

November 15

The West Point Raiders fell in the Textile Bowl.

November 17

Point’s Aaron Anderson won AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

November 18

Springwood football fell in the AISA 8-man state championship.

November 25

Valley’s swim team qualified for the state meet.

December 3

Beulah’s Savanna Clements and Brandy Phillips signed with Lurleen B. Wallace and Wallace State for softball.

Valley’s Trevor Rudd signed with Huntingdon College for baseball.

December 15

Point’s Marta Gimenez scored her 1,000th career point.

December 22

Point’s Aaron Anderson was named an NAIA AP first team All-American.