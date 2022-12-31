2022 sports in review
Published 11:00 am Saturday, December 31, 2022
The year 2022 was highlighted by championships and commitments in Chambers County, and it all kicked off in January.
January 19
Lanett’s Caden Story reopens his commitment after committing to Auburn.
February 2
Point’s Iyanna McMillan scored her 1,000th career point in the Skyhawks’ win over Montreat.
Caden Story chooses to follow Nick Eason from Auburn to Clemson.
February 11
Lanett’s boys and girls basketball teams both claimed the 2A area 7 champion titles. The girls beat Ranburne while the boys beat LaFayette.
Valley boys basketball reaches the 6A area 4 championship, but the Rams fell to Eufala.
February 19
Mike Meadows was named the new Valley High head baseball coach after Matt Hicks’ departure.
March 1
Both Lanett boys and girls basketball teams reached the AHSAA 2A state semifinals, but the Panthers fell to Section while the Lady Panthers fell to Pisgah.
April 13
Penton Motor Speedway held its first race in five years.
Lanett’s James A. Hardy Gymnasium received new bleachers.
April 16
Lanett’s Markavious Atkinson signed with Gadsden State to play basketball.
Lanett’s Breanna Glaze signed with Bishop State for basketball.
April 30
Springwood boys soccer made the AISA state championship but fell in the title game to Tuscaloosa Academy.
May 4
Valley cheerleaders Sydney Gray and Maddie Miles signed with Point University.
Valley’s Quinn Vega signed with Point to play football and track.
Valley’s Romel Jackson signed with Wingate for track.
May 7
Chambers Academy’s TY Trammell signs with Faulkner for football.
May 11
LaFayette boys track and field won the AHSAA 2A state championship
May 25
Long Cane won the Greenpower racing title while Inspire Academy finished in the top 3.
June 22
Chambers Academy hires Morgan Pepper as head volleyball coach.
June 28
Springwood hires Joey Burch as athletic director and head football coach after Steve Pardue’s departure.
June 29
Point football elevates Trevor Zeiders to head coach.
July 8
Lanett center Laila Lancaster received a basketball offer from Auburn.
July 12
Valley’s Jaylah Sturdivant commited to Southern Union State.
July 13
LaFayette’s Joshua Combs received his first SEC offer from Mississippi State.
July 16
Lanett head football coach and athletic director Clifford Story Jr. was named the ALFA Alabama Coach of the Year.
Springwood completed its renovation of the weight room before football season.
July 26
Springwood’s Cayden Cook received his first football offer from Culver-Stockton.
July 27
Valley, Beulah and LaFayette spoke at the football media days.
July 28
Springwood, Lanett and Chambers Academy spoke at the Alabama High School Football Media Days.
August 3
Point men’s soccer celebrated their 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference title with rings.
August 10
Valley’s Jay Harper received his first collegiate offer from UAB.
Point University announced that every sport besides football will join the Southern States Athletic Conference in 2023.
August 12
Chambers Academy hired Jessica Patterson as their new volleyball and softball coach.
August 13
Ram Stadium received a new set of LED lights.
August 17
Valley’s Cam Dooley received his first basketball offer from Tuskegee.
August 18
Week Zero kicked off with Chambers Academy falling to Lee Scott.
August 20
Lanett and LaFayette both competed in the first ever Kickoff Classic in Roanoke.
Lanett head coach Clifford Story Jr. became the schools’ winningest head coach with a 27-0 win over Notasulga.
August 24
Lanett volleyball honored assistant coach Kawana Tucker, who passed away earlier in the summer.
August 26
Springwood’s Joey Burch earned his first career win at Springwood with a 40-0 win over Southern Prep.
August 27
With consolidation looming, Valley defeated Lanett 19-0. While the rivalry may remain in the future, 2022 may have been the final Valley-Lanett game.
September 9
Cam Dooley and Brandon Thomas both received basketball offers from Gadsden State.
September 10
Valley defensive end Quen Story received three offers from Warner, Carthage College, and Union College.
September 17
Valley flag football begins its season.
September 22
Point mens golf wins Maryville Invitational to win first two tournaments of the season.
September 23
Valley and LaFayette volleyball played a joint match to preview the consolidated team.
October 4
LaFayette’s Joshua Bledsoe committed to South Alabama.
Inspire Academy hosted the first Greenpower race of the 2022 season.
October 8
Lanett defeated LaFayette 45-8 in potentially the final chapter of the rivalry at Morgan-Washburn Stadium.
Beulah football earned its first win over Childersburg 29-26.
October 15
Lanett defeated Goshen to clinch a playoff spot.
October 22
Springwood football clinched its first region title since 2001.
October 29
Valley fell to Benjamin Russell to end its possible final season.
Valley High Cross Country qualified for the state meet.
November 5
Chambers Academy got revenge on Escambia Academy with a 56-12 victory in the first round of the playoffs.
November 12
Springwood advanced to the AISA 8-man State Championship with a 50-8 victory over Cornerstone Christian.
November 15
The West Point Raiders fell in the Textile Bowl.
November 17
Point’s Aaron Anderson won AAC Defensive Player of the Year.
November 18
Springwood football fell in the AISA 8-man state championship.
November 25
Valley’s swim team qualified for the state meet.
December 3
Beulah’s Savanna Clements and Brandy Phillips signed with Lurleen B. Wallace and Wallace State for softball.
Valley’s Trevor Rudd signed with Huntingdon College for baseball.
December 15
Point’s Marta Gimenez scored her 1,000th career point.
December 22
Point’s Aaron Anderson was named an NAIA AP first team All-American.