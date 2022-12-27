ADEM asks customers to discontinue dripping water faucets due to strain on public water systems
Published 7:56 pm Monday, December 26, 2022
Due to excessive water loss being experienced by many public water systems in
the state, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is requesting that residents and
businesses discontinue dripping faucets once temperatures are above freezing, the agency said in a press release.
“Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased consumer demand, exacerbated
by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw,” the release said. “The public can help by checking for leaks inside and outside of
their homes or businesses. If leaks are found, they should shut off the water supply until the leaks are
repaired. Customers are urged to contact their local water supplier if they have a major leak and are
unable to shut off their water supply or need other assistance.”
ADEM says as an alternative to leaving outdoor faucets dripping as a means to prevent pipes and faucets from
freezing, water customers should consider installing insulated covers that protect these fixtures during
very cold weather. Insulated covers are inexpensive, easy to install, and available at home improvement
centers and hardware stores.
Email newsletter signup
Also, if water service is not imperative at your building during this time, you are urged to turn off the
water at the meter, drain the water lines at the lowest spigot on the property, leave the faucet on, and
turn the water back on after the outside temperature rises above 32 degrees