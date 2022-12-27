ADEM asks customers to discontinue dripping water faucets due to strain on public water systems Published 7:56 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

Due to excessive water loss being experienced by many public water systems in

the state, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is requesting that residents and

businesses discontinue dripping faucets once temperatures are above freezing, the agency said in a press release.

“Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased consumer demand, exacerbated

by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw,” the release said. “The public can help by checking for leaks inside and outside of

their homes or businesses. If leaks are found, they should shut off the water supply until the leaks are

repaired. Customers are urged to contact their local water supplier if they have a major leak and are

unable to shut off their water supply or need other assistance.”

ADEM says as an alternative to leaving outdoor faucets dripping as a means to prevent pipes and faucets from

freezing, water customers should consider installing insulated covers that protect these fixtures during

very cold weather. Insulated covers are inexpensive, easy to install, and available at home improvement

centers and hardware stores.

Also, if water service is not imperative at your building during this time, you are urged to turn off the

water at the meter, drain the water lines at the lowest spigot on the property, leave the faucet on, and

turn the water back on after the outside temperature rises above 32 degrees