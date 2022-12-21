Area closings for the holidays Published 10:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

For the next two Mondays, citizens will not be able to run errands at city hall. City offices in West Point, LaFayette, Lanett and Valley will be closed Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Each City hall will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26 and will return to normal operating horse on Dec. 27. The city offices will also be closed the following Mon. Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day and will return to normal hours on Jan. 2.

In LaFayette, trash pickup will be on the same schedule as normal for both holidays. Valley and Lanett citizens will have the same schedule as usual as well. Trash service will run throughout the holiday season.

However, in West Point, the trash service will be delayed by one day for both the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day, according to city officials.

The holidays fall on Sundays when the U.S. Postal Service is already closed. However, the post office will also be closed and there will be no mail delivery on the Mondays after Christmas and New Year’s Day.