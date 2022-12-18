Bulldog offense struggles in loss to Carver-Montgomery Published 9:25 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

The LaFayette Bulldogs traveled to Auburn to face 6A opponent Carver on Saturday, but they couldn’t close the deficit after going down early in the Bulldogs’ 59-49 loss.

LaFayette head coach Chase Lewis was disappointed with his team’s performance, but he knows it wasn’t an accurate representation of his team.

“We sucked and were undisciplined,” Lewis said.

“We have to get back to the drawing board and make sure we’re doing the right things. That wasn’t the LaFayette team that everyone was seeing all year. I’m disappointed, and hopefully we fix it before area play.”

The Bulldogs came out strong by controlling the pace of the game and heading into the second quarter tied up at 10.

Things started falling apart for the Bulldogs in the second quarter when Carver was able to go on a 9-2 run.

After Carver created separation, LaFayette couldn’t close the lead for the rest of the game despite never going down by more than 12 points.

Carver had a 43-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but a few LaFayette fouls prevented the Bulldogs from coming back.

Lewis feels like every part of his team needs to be improved.

“We need to work on our shooting and defense,” Lewis said.

“A couple of our guys lost their cool. It was just bad basketball from start to finish. We’re ready for moments where we play 6A and 7A teams, but we didn’t have any effort or energy to start the game. We didn’t respond to adversity from last night. This tournament was a chance for me to see where we’re at. I knew we’d play two of the top teams in the tournament, but we should’ve been better.”

The Bulldogs will face Ranburne on Monday, and Lewis knows they have to be better for that game.

“If we play against Ranburne like we did today, we’ll lose by 20,” Lewis said.

“We need to execute. If we execute, we’ll be fine.”