Carjacking suspect leads Valley Police on chase. Published 2:10 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

According to Valley Police Department at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers of the Valley Police Department were notified that a “carjacking at gunpoint” had occurred at the Bridges Travel Plaza, located at exit 70 on I-85.

“The victim advised that the suspect left the scene and was headed north on I-85,” the release said. “The suspect exited the interstate at exit 77 (Fob James Drive) where Valley officers attempted to stop him. The suspect refused to pull over or slow down and continued east on Fob James Drive until he struck a 2014 Nissan Maxima being driven by a 19-year-old male of Lanett and was forced to stop. At that point, the suspect, identified as Ricoh Justin Lockett, 33 of Centreville, was taken into custody. Several weapons, including a firearm, were recovered.”

The victim, a 27-year-old female of Valley, stated that she was sitting in the parking lot at the travel plaza when Lockett got into the vehicle and forced her out at gunpoint. The victim was not injured. The driver of the Nissan stated that he had just left classes at Southern Union when he was struck in the rear. He was transported to EAMC-Lanier with head pains, was treated and released. Since this collision happened during a pursuit, the local ALEA Trooper Post was advised to respond to document the wreck.

Lockett was transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility where he is being held on the following charges: robbery 1st, assault 1st, felony attempting to elude, certain persons forbidden, possession of marijuana 1st, and reckless endangerment.