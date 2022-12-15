Chipotle opens on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

BY: Olivia Johnson

After months of anticipation and construction, Chipotle is officially open on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange.

Restaurateur Jennifer Coley said the LaGrange team is excited to be open.

Email newsletter signup

“Chipotle is here to make a big difference in the LaGrange Community,” she said. “The restaurant is all about creating and cultivating a better world.”

Erin Wolford, senior director of external communications, said the organization is excited to give the citizens of LaGrange access to Chipotle’s real ingredients.

“We are always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food and establish local partnerships,” Wolford said. “Coming to the LaGrange area was a great fit.”

Wolford said the LaGrange location is currently hiring and offers a number of benefits.

“We are proud to offer competitive benefits including a crew bonus, a debt-free college degree program and access to mental health services for employees and their families,” Wolford said. “Chipotle also offers communities the opportunity to host a fundraiser with 33% of sales given back to the established cause.”

Organizations interested in hosting a fundraiser can reach out to Chipotle via the philanthropy section of its website at https://community.chipotle.com/.

“Any guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase,” Wolford said.

Chipotle is located on 1509 Lafayette Parkway and open Monday to Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.