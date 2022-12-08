Christmas on the Square coming to LaFayette Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

The LaFayette Christmas on the Square will be on Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Families will have the chance to shop around the vendors, take pictures with Santa and participate in an Ugly Sweater contest.

The Christmas tree lighting will be at 5:30 p.m. The parade will take place after that.

Organizer Adrian Holloway, a member of the LaFayette Events Committee, said that the event is a great opportunity to come together to celebrate Christmas. The event is open to the public.

“We’re looking forward to a great time,” Holloway said. “We’re inviting the community to come out and be a part of the parade and support our vendors on the square.”

There will also be live entertainment during the event. Performances will be by Hasaan Green, Dean Sheffield and the Fuller family.

Holloway encouraged everyone to come out dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweater. Judges will be walking around, and the winner will be announced later in the event. Families will also get a chance to take pictures with Santa.

Holloway also said that the LaFayette Events Committee is encouraging guests to visit the First Baptist in LaFayette to see the live nativity scene that will be taking place. The church is just a block away from the square.

At the end of the event, families will get the chance to line up to watch the Christmas parade through the town of LaFayette.

“We’re looking forward to a good turnout,” Holloway said. “We’re really excited about celebrating the Christmas spirit and the togetherness of the community uniting on a common cause.”