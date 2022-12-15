City of Lanett seeking bids for trash collection service Published 9:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

LANETT — The Monday, December 19th meeting of the Lanett City Council will open with a public hearing to receive input on a request that has been made to annex some property into the city. The owner of some land on Phillips Road has asked to be brought into the city. The site is located near Exit 77 on I-85 and is contiguous with the city. The city has a sizable amount of land near Exit 77, including the Lanett Regional Airport and the Hampton Inn & Suites.

The city is seeking bids for next year’s garbage collection service. Present provider AmWaste has been the subject of many complaints not only in Lanett but also in Valley, LaFayette and West Point. Residents have made many complaints about long delays between service.

“I have gotten some calls recently from people who tell me their garbage has not been picked up in three weeks,” Mayor Jamie Heard told The Valley Times-News. “We just want someone who provides reliable service. We want to keep our citizens satisfied.”

Valley recently awarded next year’s service to C&C Sanitation of LaGrange. They were the low bidder in the bidding process.