City of Valley begins transition to new trash collection service Published 9:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Beginning Jan. 1, the city of Valley will transition solid waste service over to C&C Sanitation, which may lead to an increase in trash payment come March, according to Valley Mayor Leonard Riley.

“It’s probably going to mean that we’re going to have to go up a little bit on the garbage bill,” Riley said. “All we’re trying to do is break even.”

The Valley Planning and Development office sent a letter to citizens dated Dec. 8 with information about the transition. Citizens of Valley began receiving new cans during the week of Dec. 12.

Email newsletter signup

“I’m hoping it’s going to be a lot better than the one we’ve got now,” Riley said, referring to AmWaste. “We’ve had more complaints with them than any other we’ve had.”

C&C Sanitation will pick up both yard debris as well as bulk items on the same day. Citizens have complained that the current waste pickup of tree limbs is unreliable. According to the mayor, the city has been picking up limbs from houses for the past seven weeks.

“I’m tired of all the complaints we’ve getting,” Riley said. “We’re all tired of the service we’ve been getting. The citizens are tired of it too.”

Riley said that the community should not use the new garbage cans until after Christmas. C&C will not pick up trash until the first week of January. At that time, C&C Sanitation will follow the same schedule as the previous trash collection.

According to the C&C Sanitation guidelines included in the letter, trash services will only pick up what is in the container, which cannot exceed 50 pounds. For an additional fee, citizens can request a second container. Citizens should put their cans out no later than 6:30 a.m.

C&C Sanitation will provide bulk pickup for tree limbs that are no longer than four feet, furniture, mattresses, bikes and other items that will not fit in the waste bins.

Citizens are also being asked to make sure their street numbers are clearly visible from the road.

Amwaste will pick up their cans by January.