Country star Chris Young to headline at The Oaks Farm Published 10:25 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

On March 4, Country singer Chris Young will be headlining the fourth Party in the Patch concert hosted by Oaks Farm and 423 Productions.

“​​We’ve got a dream for what we want to create in Chambers County … We just want to make sure that everybody has the best experience possible,” said 423 Productions Owner Chase Bass.

Guests can enter a contest to win four VIP tickets to the party on the Oaks Farm and 423 Productions Facebook pages. To enter the contest, participants must follow the Facebook pages of 423 Productions and Oaks Farm, like and share the 423 Productions announcement post and tag their friends in a comment. The winner will be randomly selected by Jan. 2.

The tickets, usually $125, grant guests access to the express entrance lane and the VIP pit, which is the closest area to the stage. VIP ticket holders will have access to a bar and air-conditioned restroom from the VIP pit.

Parking will open at 1 p.m. for tailgating, and entry to the venue begins around 4-5 p.m. RV spots are available for those wishing to camp out. During the last concert, 57 people utilized the RV spaces. Grills are permitted as long as guests have a fire extinguisher. After the concert venue opens, guests can enjoy the food vendors and bars.

“When it opens at 1 p.m., you can come in, park your vehicle, hang out with your friends, play cornhole …​​ It’s an all-day kind of fun deal,” Bass said.

In addition to Young, there will be at least two artists performing during the concert, according to Bass. Though it may depend on the headliner, Bass often tries to showcase local, up-and-coming artists as the openers.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of local acts in different areas and put them in front of major artists that are on stage,” Bass said.

Over the past four years, the shows have been steadily growing, according to Bass. The first concert that 423 Productions helped organize showcased country singer Justin Moore. The show saw 2600 to 3000 guests. In March, Bass expects to have close to 3000 to 5000 guests attend.

“We’re trying to transform the patch into a music venue. This will make the fourth show that has taken place there, and they’ve grown each time,” Bass said.

423 Productions has partnered with Oaks Farm Owners Jersey and Jeremy Weldon for the past four years. The Weldons initially had the idea to open a venue on their farm. They united with Bass to achieve the goal of turning Chambers County into an entertainment destination.

“They’re extremely passionate about bringing big names to Chambers County and the LaFayette area,” Bass said.

423 Productions is an Alabama-based entertainment company. Bass, from Dothan, named the company after his son’s birthday, April 23. His business has organized music venues across the state.

Some consistent sponsors for the Party in the Patch are Pepsi, Buffalo Rock Company, Mr. Ice and the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Those are some of the people that have supported what we’re doing from day one … Those are just some of the ones that we know are on board every single time we do an event. So we try to highlight them every chance we get,” Bass said.

Bass said that 423 Productions and Oaks Farm plan to continue working together to grow the Party in the Patch. They have four to five more shows booked for 2023. As the demand grows, so will the events.

“We just need people to show up. If people show up, we’ll keep showing up,” Bass said.