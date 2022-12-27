Curtis Lockhart Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Curtis Lockhart was born to the union of the late Mr. John Lockhart and Mrs. Janie Lou Brown Lockhart on February 4th, 1953, in Harris County, GA. He departed this life on December 19, 2022 at his residence in West Point, GA.

Curtis attended Carver High School in Harris County, GA

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jennie Mae (Jimmy) Acres, Lillian Gray and brothers, Jerry and John Lockhart, Jr.

He leaves to cherish memories a loving daughter, Yolanda reed; two grandchildren, Rodrigo (Tynesha) Copeland and Tikerah Copeland; one great grandson, Kayson Amir Copeland; five brothers, Larry Lockhart, David Todd, Ollie B Todd, Phillip (Theresa) Todd, and Michael Todd; two sisters, Anna Mae Sands and Willie Mae (Sidney) Flowers; host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A special friend more like a brother, Mac McBride, and a very special friend, Brenda Buckner.

Graveside services for Mr. Lockhart will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. in the Marseilles Cemetery with Rev. Charles Trammell serving as the Eulogist.

Public viewing will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary.