Eddy Carl Marshall

Eddy Carl Marshall was born December 26, 1962, to Mr. Ernest Williams Jr. and Ethel Marshall in Chambers County, AL. Eddy Marshall departed this earthly life on Monday December 19, 2022, at his residence in Opelika, AL.

Eddy was a member of the Mustard Seed Faith Center Ministries, Opelika,AL. He was employed Doug Horn Roofing Company for many years.

He is preceded in death by his Father late Ernest William Jr. and three brothers late Terry Lewis Marshall, Rodney Renay Marshall and Robert Donald Williams

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his two daughters Minne Marshall, Texas and Shikiera Marshall, Valley, AL; one son, Damon Marshall, Opelika, AL; mother, Ethel Marshall, Lanett, AL; 11 sisters; Barbara A (Roy) Hall, Lanett, AL, Ethel (Ron) Wilcox, Atlanta, GA, Jackie (Greg) Avery, Valley, AL, Lisa Cheeks, Lanett, AL, Clementine (Bennie) Hutchinson, Sandra (Jesse) Jones, Roslyn “Tussy” Lockhart of Lanett, AL, Clenteria Porter,Valley, AL, Deborah (Harold) Ward, Indianapolis, IN; Alice Willis, LaFayette, AL, and Merian(Hayne)Harrison, Lanett, AL; three brothers, Daniel (Wanda) Williams, LaFayette, AL, Roger (Freda) Williams and Jimmy (Moleka) Williams of Lanett, AL; five grandchildren; Ozias Pace, Jalin Phillips, Kai Huth, Aiden McClure and Austin McClure; one aunt, Georgia Trammell, Lanett, AL and one uncle, Eddie Hugh (Mary) Williams; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; one special niece Tina Winston; four special friends Patricia Marshall, Connie, Carl and Grady.

Graveside services for Mr. Marshall will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12:00(noon) p.m. in the Pinehill Cemetery with the Rev.Warren Goss, Eulogist, Rev. Dr. Lamar Johnson, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 2 p.m.until 6 p.m. at the Eagles Nest Cathedral, West Point, GA.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.