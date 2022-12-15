Gov. Ivey awards $7.1 million to help provide services to domestic violence victims Published 9:30 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a press release Wednesday she has awarded grants totaling $7.1 million to help provide services to domestic violence victims across the state of Alabama, including the Domestic Violence Intervention Center servicing Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

The funds will provide services including safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy, and assistance filing victims’ compensation claims.

“Domestic violence, unfortunately, continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”

Email newsletter signup

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources they need as they rebuild their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to organizations that provide direct services: