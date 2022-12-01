Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce holding window decorating contest Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a window decorating contest for all the businesses in the area. Three businesses will be announced as the winners of the best overall, most whimsical and most creative.

This is the first year that the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding the contest. Executive Director Carrie Wood said she hoped that every window would be decorated in time for the Christmas parade.

“My vision was to have everyone’s windows decorated in time for the Christmas parade, so as people come into our towns, it looks welcoming and we’re all in the spirit for the holiday season,” Wood said.

The window decorations must be complete by Dec. 5. Three Chamber Ambassadors will begin judging mid-December, and then the winners will be announced on Dec. 19.

Around 25 businesses across West Point, Lanett, LaFayette and Valley are participating in the contest, including Sass and Class Boutique, Blue Button Quilts, LaFayette Nutrition, Gimme Some Sugar, Johnny’s Pizza and Guthrie’s. Wood hopes the decorations will encourage everyone to shop local this year and feel a sense of unity within the Greater Valley area community.

“We just want everyone to bring some holiday cheer to the Greater Valley area and encourage everyone to shop local,” Wood said.

The contest is open to all businesses in the area. The deadline to participate was Nov. 24. Wood was pleased with the number of businesses that participated this year and hopes that it will continue to grow next year.