Harvest Time Community Baptist Church to celebrate anniversary Published 10:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Harvest Time Community Baptist Church is celebrating its sixth anniversary on Jan. 8 at 3 p.m. Community members will also have the chance to support the church’s mission to construct a medical treatment facility in its parking lot in West Point.

In the second year since the Harvest Time Community Baptist Church came to West Point, Pastor Bill Blackmon has started a mission to provide medical examinations for pregnant youth in the West Point and LaGrange communities.

“The main focus is on the teens in the community,” Blackmon said.

The church event is being sponsored by the building fund committee to fundraise for the development of the building. Blackmon hopes that a modular building can be placed in the parking lot of the church to serve the community with free medical examinations by physicians.

Harvest Time Community Baptist Church is also in partnership with Georgia Baptist Association, which will be assisting in the build, according to Blackmon.

Television Evangelist and Pastor Bishop Donald E. Battle agreed to speak at the event to help raise funds for the project. Battle’s home church is Divine Faith Ministries Church International in Jonesboro, Georgia.

The Divine Faith Ministries Church International Choir and Band will provide music during the service. There will also be a gospel group performing.

“We would like for the community to come and see what the vision is for West Point and LaGrange,” Blackmon said.

Harvest Time Community Church runs several community relief programs. The church also hosts an international shoe drive, collecting shoes to send to areas like Haiti and Africa. Blackmon said that they are always looking for volunteers to help with these programs.