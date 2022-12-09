JP Powell and Eastside schools to celebrate participation in Hour of Code Published 10:30 am Friday, December 9, 2022

On Dec. 7, students of John P. Powell Middle School and Eastside Elementary School celebrated National Computer Science Education Week. Students attended an assembly at the LaFayette High School gymnasium to celebrate their participation in the Hour of Code.

According to a Chambers County School District press release, three students, Paris Holloway, Natalee Patillo and Jordan Morales, shared the history of computer science to their classmates. JPP STEAM Specialist and CCSD Teacher of the Year Dr. Vickie Williams-Benson also led an activity to encourage students in their computer science activities.

During the assembly, students also heard from the guest speaker, the COO of Cybernetics Global LLC Tiffany Cooper. Cooper spoke on the importance of working hard and exploring different fields of computer science.

Email newsletter signup

“The more you learn, the more you earn!” Cooper said, according to the press release.

Each day of the week, students joined in on the Hour of Code, an international program in which students use tutorials to learn the basics of coding. On Dec. 8, students also participated in the Alabama Code Live Coding Cup competition. Students across Alabama competed to code their own soccer teams. The live event was conducted statewide and internationally and was sponsored by Tynker.