LaFayette Christmas parade rescheduled for the weekend Published 9:15 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The LaFayette Christmas Parade, postponed due to weather conditions, has been rescheduled for Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. central time.

“We encourage people to come out and support the parade,” said Organizer Adrian Holloway of the LaFayette Events Committee.

The parade will start outside of LaFayette High School gymnasium and follow its usual route toward downtown. This year the route will also include a live nativity scene by the First Baptist Church in LaFayette.

For those who would like to include a float, the admission fee to participate in the parade this year has been waived.

Before the parade commences, families will still get a chance to meet Santa. Then, the Christmas tree lighting will be at 4:30. Families can also enjoy the nativity scene before the parade. Many businesses on LaFayette square will also provide complimentary refreshments to those who attend.

The Christmas on the Square vendors were moved indoors last weekend to the LHS Gym. Holloway said that the event was a success. There were great entertainers present as well, according to Holloway. Haasan Green, as well as the Fuller family and Dean Sheffield, performed during the event.

“We had a great turnout,” Holloway said. “It went really well, and we’re going to finish off with the parade this weekend.”