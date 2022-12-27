Lafayette man killed in single vehicle crash on Christmas Day Published 11:54 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

A Lafayette man died in a crash on Christmas Day on Chambers County 100, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Robert. L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The press release said Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred approximately six miles west of Lafayette, in Chambers County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.