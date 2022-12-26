LaFayette man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday Published 10:34 am Monday, December 26, 2022

A press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:41 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, claimed the life of a LaFayette man.

Robert L. Bowden, 44, was fatally injured when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Email newsletter signup

The crash occurred on Chambers County 100, approximately six miles west of LaFayette, in Chambers County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.