Lanett Fire and EMS to assist Santa Claus on his annual ride through Lanett Published 10:37 am Friday, December 23, 2022

A press release from Lanett Fire and EMS Chief Johnny Allen says he received a call from the North Pole, informing him that Santa Claus will once again be making his annual trip to Lanett and the Greater Valley area on Christmas Eve.

Lanett Fire and EMS will assist by carrying him around the City of Lanett on Ol’Engine 828.

Claus’ trip around Lanett will begin between 4:30 and 5 p.m. in the Lanett Mill Village area then covering the rest of Lanett before heading off to the North Pole for his busy night.

Email newsletter signup

“While it is not possible to give an exact time where Claus will be at any given time, every effort will be made for everyone to see Ol’Saint Nick,” the release said.

Allen asks that if parents hear the sirens close by to consider safely moveing to a main street in thearea.

Allen also asks that residents do not call 911 unless there is an emergency. However, if parents have a specific request they can call 334-644-5230 and LFD will do its best to accomodate.