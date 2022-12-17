Lanett girls struggle on free throw line in loss to undefeated Eufala Published 5:03 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

The Lanett girls varsity team traveled to Auburn on Saturday to take on the top 5A team in Eufala, and missed shots were the killer in the Lady Panthers’ 46-39 loss.

Lanett head coach Charlie Williams knows the game was winnable, but he’s still proud of how his girls fought against an undefeated Tiger team.

“We need to make layups and free throws,” Williams said.

Email newsletter signup

“We could’ve won this game. It was a holiday tournament, so you have no clue who you’re going to play each day. We didn’t back down. The effort was there. We’re going to be better down the road.”

The Lady Panthers came out strong with an 8-2 lead to start the game, but their offense started to stagnate, and the Tigers were able to take advantage.

At the end of the first quarter, Lanett was down 12-9, but they never let their foot off the gas.

Eufala’s largest lead in the first half was a six point lead towards the end of the second quarter, but the Lady Panthers went into halftime down 25-19.

The game was an exchange of blocks and fouls, and neither team scored in the third quarter until three minutes in.

Eufala took a 36-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and the Lady Panthers just couldn’t convert at the free throw line to close the lead.

Despite the loss, Williams was pleased with his defense.

“They played with energy,” Williams said.

“If we could’ve converted those steals into free throws and layups, we probably would’ve won the game. We just need to finish shots. I’m not disappointed at all. My girls played hard, and I have no complaints.”

The Lady Panthers will play their first home game against Loachapoka on Dec. 20.