Lanett High students receive bikes from city of Lanett Published 9:42 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Two Lanett High School students got early Christmas presents in the form of bicycles from the city of Lanett during the LHS Student Council Kickback Fundraiser event on Tuesday. Taelin Barrow and Antasia Brooks were nominated and voted on by LHS faculty and staff as being most deserving of the prizes for their model behavior this year.

LHS’s student council sponsored the school-wide event to help raise funds. The council hosts projects and field trips for students, which can help students become responsible citizens within their community, said Librarian Sharon Smith.

“If they’re taking field trips and doing community service projects with their funds, then that shows in our students how to be responsible citizens and how to contribute to their community,” Smith said.

Because the event couldn’t be hosted in the school’s gym, it was moved to the Lanett Parks and Recreation center. The city of Lanett decided to donate two bikes to the students.

“We were very excited. Because we were having it at the Rec Center, they contacted our administration about donating those bicycles,” Smith said.

Beyond the prizes, students who attended the fundraiser got to compete in different activities. Students made up teams of five for basketball. There were also dance games, cornhole and 3-point shooting contests.

The event raised funds by charging a $5 admission fee and selling hot dogs, nachos and other refreshments throughout.

The fundraiser also acted as a reward for students to attend. Nearly the entire student body attended. Only 30 students decided not to go, according to Smith.

“It gave them some free time to spend with their friends, and a way for us to kind of reiterate to them the things that are important that we need as well,” Smith said.