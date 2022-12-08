Lanett police officer under investigation for excessive use of force Published 10:49 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

According to a release from the Lanett Police Department, on Dec. 6, 2022, Lanett Police Department received a complaint from a citizen of excessive use of force. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the matter needed to be investigated by an outside agency. The officer was then put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The department says it will be transparent and disclose any information that is allowed as soon as it is received.

“I would like the citizens of Lanett and the Greater Valley area to know that the City of Lanett and the Lanett Police Department does not condone any officer misconduct,” Interim Police Chief Richard Casner said in the release. “We will use every resource available to ensure that this matter is resolved as efficiently as possible.”