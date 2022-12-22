Lanett senior building could be used as warming center if needed Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

With near-freezing temperatures rolling in this weekend, the Lanett senior building may provide the sole shelter for Chamber County citizens who need warmth for Christmas day.

Lanett Mayor Jamie Heard said the city of Lanett will open the senior building in the recreation center on Friday at 7 a.m. if the need arises. Those who are seeking shelter will need to call the city in order for the building to be opened up at the non-emergency 911 number at 334-576-0914. Citizens can also call Heard at 706-773-7081 or Chief Johnny Allen at 334-869-0564.

Heard said individuals should bring their own pillows and blankets where possible due to limited availability. The city of Lanett will keep the senior building open for as long as it is needed.

Email newsletter signup

The Circle of Care in Valley is also discussing ways to help citizens during the cold weather, but it was still in the discussion phase.

As for Valley and LaFayette, at this time there are no resources for individuals. In West Point, the closest resources for individuals needing to find warmth may come from the Troup County Homeless Coalition.

As of now, the closest resources for warmth in the Greater Valley area may be in Troup County. LaGrange’s warming center will be open this weekend as temperatures drop. The LaGrange Warming Center could use volunteers as it expects an influx of visitors for the holidays. Temperatures are expected to be below-freezing Friday, Saturday and Sunday.