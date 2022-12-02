Langdale Comfort Company to host candlemaking event at The Oaks Farm Published 10:30 am Friday, December 2, 2022

The local LaFayette business Langdale Comfort Company is hosting a Pour & Sip Candlemaking event at the Oaks Farm this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. central time. Guests can enjoy food and beverages while they make a custom candle to take home.

Pour & Sip is the first public pour party that Langdale Comfort has hosted. Owner CJ Crutchfield said that because of the time it takes to make one candle, the activity is ideal for private parties where guests can break up into groups and have other activities during the wait periods.

“We were just thinking, ‘what can we do to be more than just a candle company?’ We started thinking about what our area needs,” Crutchfield said. “‘What can we do to entertain people that’s not too expensive and we could host anywhere?’ So we came up with the pour party idea.”

Email newsletter signup

Throughout the evening, guests will get to mix their own candle scents, place their wicks and name their custom scent. Creating the candle takes approximately 20 minutes, and waiting for the candle to set takes an hour, according to Crutchfield.

At the end of the evening, guests will be able to take home their own custom candle in an eight-ounce tin container.

Once guests have had some fun with their candles, they can peruse the Langdale Comfort products including Christmas candles and wax melts. This holiday season, some of Langdale’s popular items are from the line of Christmas Merry-Go-Round candles.

“We’re having a hard time keeping them in stock,” Crutchfield said. “People are loving them.”

Those wishing to attend must rsvp on Facebook or on their website to ensure that there are enough supplies available. Langdale Comfort is only accepting a limited number of guests, so Crutchfield urged people to take advantage of the preorder option.

In addition to hosting the pour party, Oaks Farm is organizing the refreshments. Though alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, it will be a family-friendly experience.

Rollin Rackz Bar-B-Que sandwiches will be served. Snacks and soft drinks will also be for sale.