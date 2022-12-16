Lott family honors EAH staff; makes donation Published 8:05 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Earlier this month, Shannon Lott of Lanett visited EAMC to say a special thanks to the staff on the Progressive Care Unit (8T) for their care of his mother, Carolyn Lott, prior to her passing on Oct. 17.

“I want to say thanks to each and every employee who helped my momma,” Lott said.

Lott also praised the service from the nursing staff, physical therapists, respiratory therapists, dialysis, housekeeping and dietary.

“Everyone treated my beautiful momma like an angel. She was here (EAMC) for 75 days and never did we have a bad experience with anyone. Thank you for everything you did for my momma; she is smiling down on all of you.”

Lott stated his mother also received great care from her physician, John Mitchell, M.D. and Dr. Mitchell’s nurse practitioner, Joe Kaczynski.

To further honor the efforts of the 8T staff, Mr. Lott and his wife, Shain, made a generous donation to the hospital’s employee assistance program called Cornerstone.