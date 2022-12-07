Marching to LaFayette High School teacher of the year Published 9:30 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

In what might be the school’s last year, Band teacher Michael Floyd has been recognized as LaFayette High’s Teacher of the Year.

Floyd has been the band teacher and marching band director at LaFayette High School for the past five years. He said when he heard the good news he couldn’t believe it.

“The one day a year that I was out, I got the phone call. It felt amazing,” Floyd said. “I’m still gloating about it. I’m still excited because I just really can’t believe it. I was really just shocked.”

Floyd has found his passion in teaching music. He attended Alabama State University in pursuit of their band program. When he was deciding on a major, he had the decision between music education and music performance.

“I had been teaching people every year anyway,” Floyd said. “When I was in high school, people were learning from me. So really it just worked out pretty smoothly. It just fell into place.”

Though teaching has its ups and downs, Floyd said he finds it easy because of his passion for his students. He is always most excited to see the results of all his students’ hard work.