Mr. Antonio L. Atkinson Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Antonio L. Atkinson, 35 of Lincoln, NE formerly of Roanoke, AL, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Lincoln, NE.

Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at North Main Christian Church in Roanoke, AL, Pastor Calvin Trammell, Officiating, Pastor Eugen Atkinson, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mr. Atkinson is survived by his girlfriend of 5 years, Sho Porter of Licoln, NE, his children: Romeo and Roselie of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Blake and Antonio Atkinson, Jr., both of Roanoke, AL, his brothers, Jarvis (Crystal) Atkinson of Wadley, AL, Travis (Yolanni) Atkinson of LaGrange, GA, and Dalvin Kelley of Roanoke, AL, his friend of 15 years, Buck Vines, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.