Mr. Duntay T. Caldwell Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Duntay T. Caldwell, 49 of Opelika, AL passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center-South in Montgomery, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11 AM CST at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, AL, Reverend Willie Mims, Officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Mr. Caldwell is survived by his mother, Kathy Mims and stepfather, Willie Mims, of Opelika, AL, two daughters, Khadijah Ellis of Opelika, AL and Danavious Shaundrea Simpson of Auburn, AL, one son, Djerial Caldwell of Alexander City, AL, his sister, Aretheo Burns of Dadeville, AL, two brothers, Michael Dowdell of Waverly, AL and Larry Maddox of Opelika, AL, three grandchildren, Kamiya Ambus, Raelynn Ellis, and Jose Ambus, grandmother, Mattie Lou Holloway of Alexander City, AL, two nephews, Ezekiel Heard and Torelanda Mennifield, a host of uncles and aunts, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.