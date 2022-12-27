Mr. Thomas Jerome Brady Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Thomas Jerome Brady, 49, of Valley died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at Vines Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. H. L. Jones officiating. Interment will be in Handy cemetery, LaFayette. The remains will lie in state at the chapel from 12:00 noon (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Brady is survived by four sons: Christopher Williams, Valley, Aquavuan (Ashanti) Williams, Roanoke, Emanuel Cooper and Jalen Cooper both of Cusseta; two brothers: Reginald (Bobbie) Brady, Valley and Markus Brady, Roanoke; two sisters: Sabrina (Bobby) Billingslea, Roanoke and Tammy (Christopher) Hughley, Lanett; a special friend: Annette Busby, LaFayette; two grandsons, three granddaughters and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.