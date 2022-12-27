Mr. Tony L. Shivers Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Tony L. Shivers, 63 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 2:00 until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, 3:00 PM CST at Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Reverend Kelsey Barnes, Officiating, Reverend Shannon Allison, Eulogist.

Mr. Shivers is survived by his wife, Pattie Shivers of LaFayette, AL, three children: Shania, Tonya, and Tanya Shivers, two stepsons, Sharaski Holloway (Wendy), and Fernandoe Perry, four brothers: Johnny Wright (Teresa), Joe Shivers (Janice), Charlie Little (Cynthia), and Jerome Little (April), three sisters: Ella Little, Rose Mary Brooks, and Georgia L. Cannon, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.