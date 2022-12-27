Mr. William C. R. “Ray” Rogers Published 4:20 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. William C. R. “Ray” Rogers, age 88, of Lanett, Alabama passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his residence.

Ray was born on August 3, 1934, in Columbus, Georgia to the late Willoughby and Lois Rogers. Ray was also preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.

He served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1974. He joined the Army at 16 years old and served two tours in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was wounded in Korea and received the distinguished Purple Heart for his valor.

Email newsletter signup

After his service to our country, he worked for the Opelika School System as a maintenance supervisor for 20 years until his retirement.

Ray was a member of the Lanett First United Methodist Church, where he was selected as “Man of the Year”. Ray also served on the church board and he taught Sunday school.

Ray is survived by his wife of 19 years, Faye O. Rogers; daughter, Cathy Rogers; son, Christopher Rogers (Maria); stepchildren, Mary “Dee” McCollough, Gay Wilson, Cindy Cooper, Jimmy Nelson (Louise), Marty Nelson (Pam); brother, Lamar Rogers; 36 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Ray valued spending quality time with his family and friends. He was well-known for his woodworking and building birdhouses that he would give to friends and family. Ray’s satisfaction came from seeing other’s reactions and their enjoyment when they realized he had built a birdhouse for them. He had a great sense of duty to his country and others and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a master storyteller and loved to read and learn about history.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 2:00P.M. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00P.M. EST until 2:00P.M. EST. The Reverend Clayton Garner officiating.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for his family, share a memory of Ray, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.