Point honors 56 in commencement ceremony Published 8:00 am Friday, December 23, 2022

Point University welcomed the newest members of the Class of 2022 as alumni during a commencement ceremony held Saturday at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan, Georgia. Fifty-six students earned associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

This winter’s commencement speaker was Christian recording artist and author Babbie Mason, who performed an original song, “Love Like That,” after delivering her address.

Mason inspired graduates with three points. First, she said, “I want to encourage you to give God your ‘yes.’ Everything you need to fulfill your God-given assignment is within you. You are fully qualified for the race that God has decided for you to run.” She spoke about being asked to serve as an adjunct vocal instructor at Point when the University was located on its original campus, adding that saying “yes” to that opportunity opened doors for her to engage in additional teaching and to eventually pursue a master’s degree in African-American worship.

Mason encouraged graduates to “give God your mess.” She reminded the graduates that difficulties will come in life, but God can help us get through them.

“Jesus has you right there in the palm of his hand,” she said. “You’re going to encounter setbacks; you may fail at times. But our greatest success is just a few steps beyond our greatest failure.”

In her final encouragement to the graduates, Mason said, “Give God your best. Anything less than your best is compromise – is settling for less than you’re capable of doing.”

“God did not design you for mediocrity,” she added as she closed her address. “He designed you for excellence.”

Each year, the University recognizes an outstanding graduate from both the residential and online bachelor’s degree programs with the Hathcock Award, the highest honor given to a graduating Point student. Named for the University’s founder, the award is given based on academic achievement, character, and servant leadership. This winter’s Hathcock Award recipients are Gavin Sain, a biblical studies major from Water Valley, Mississippi, and Jacob Jones, a Christian ministries major from Columbus, Indiana.

Family and friends of graduates who were unable to attend in person may access the recorded commencement ceremony on the University’s YouTube page; visit point.edu/commencement for more details.