Point’s women’s basketball team will focus on family and rest during Christmas break Published 1:00 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Point University’s women’s basketball team is off to a solid start on the season after winning five in a row to improve to 8-4 on the season.

The Skyhawks will now have a long break before their next game against Faulkner on Dec. 30.

The Skyhawks are currently 7-3 in conference play, and they sit in fourth in the Appalachian Athletic Conference behind Milligan, Bryan College and Reinhardt.

Point’s defense has been their strength this season as they’re second in the conference in points allowed with only 58.8 points allowed per game.

Only Montreat is ahead of the Skyhawks with 58.8 points allowed per game.

Point is also one of the best defensive teams in terms of shooting percentage as they only allow teams to make 35.3 percent of their shots, which is good for first in the conference.

Point head coach Tory Wooley is pleased with how his girls have started the season.

“We hit our adversity early in the year,” Wooley said.

“We had two starters get injured. We have yet to lose a conference game with a healthy lineup. We’re just now hitting our stride. We’re playing really good basketball on offense and defense. I think we’re one of the best rebounding teams in our conference. We have some players that are playing really good basketball. Mataea Boys had 30 points last night. Mirial Cannon has also been a solid starter. We have some really good pieces, and we’re just excited for the second half of our season.”

Wooley is also thrilled about his team’s defensive performances.

“We want to be one of the best defensive teams in our league,” Wooley said.

“That starts with our seniors. They’ve bought in to how we play. The defensive possession doesn’t end until we get the rebound. That’s the difference maker.”

Wooley is planning on giving his players some time off for Christmas break.

“I think our players and our team can just go home,” Wooley said.

“The players can hug their moms and dads and see their family. They can unwind a little bit. Our team does have running they have to do over the break. We want to keep the momentum going so when they come back on the 26th they’re ready to go. We have a big game against Faulkner University. They’re one of the top teams in the NAIA. It’s going to be a phenomenal game, and it’s going to prepare us for conference play.”

Wooley knows that his team needs to keep the momentum going into next week.

“Sometimes breaks can be good so they can unwind,” Wooley said.

“It’s just one week, and then we’ll be right back at it. Hopefully, they’ll pick up a ball while they’re home. We’re just excited to have them come back on the 26th.”