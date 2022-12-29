Rams defeat Loachapoka on the road 62-38 Published 9:39 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

In what was yet another game where the Rams walked all over their opponent, Valley dominated the Loachapoka Indians 62-38 on the road on Wednesday.

Valley head coach Marshon Harper is thrilled with how his players handled business.

“I think we got off to a slow start,” Harper said.

“That’s why we play these types of games. They picked it up and started playing better defense. They picked the intensity up. We’re just trying to get them in shape for the second half of the season.”

The Rams let Loachapoka hang around in the first half, but Valley still took a commanding 30-18 lead at halftime.

The Rams started to look more like themselves in the third quarter as they only allowed six points but scored 27 to take a 57-26 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

The Rams were able to put some of their younger players in the fourth quarter, and Harper was pleased they got their chance.

“I tell the younger guys there’s a time when we’ll need them,” Harper said.

“We’re going to try to get you some playing experience. I just try to coach them up.”

Valley will play Woodland Stockbridge on Thursday in Lagrange.