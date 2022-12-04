Valley Police investigate early morning death Published 1:45 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department were called to the 1300 block of County Road 196 in reference to shots being fired, according to a press release from VPD Chief Mike Reynolds.

“On arrival, officers found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. EMS responded to the scene but was unable to revive him,” Reynolds said in the release. “At this time, the cause of death is undetermined. He will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for an autopsy. A second person, a 27-year-old male who was with Stringfellow, was wounded by some type of cutting instrument. He was treated at the scene and refused further service.”

The scene was turned over to investigators. No suspects have been named at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-STOP, or online at www.215stop.com.