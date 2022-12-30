Winery to open restaurant in LaGrange Published 10:30 am Friday, December 30, 2022

On Tuesday morning, Neil Liechty, co-owner of Nutwood Winery, shared plans with the LaGrange City Council to open a second location in downtown LaGrange.

Liechty plans to remodel a former furniture building at the corner of Byron Hurst St. and Main St. in downtown LaGrange for a secondary location for the winery that would include a full-service restaurant.

The property was recently purchased from the Callaway Foundation in the summer, and Liechty has been working with Smith Design Group on plans to renovate the building.

Liechty said their location on Upper Big Springs Road has been a major success, so they began thinking about another location.

“Business has been good. We usually have a two to three-hour wait on Saturdays. So, we saw an opportunity to come downtown and do a little differently,” Liechty said.

“The Callaway Foundation wanted us to have a full-service restaurant,” Liechty said, adding that the Foundation suggested that they also open on Sunday for brunch. “One of the problems we found over the years, three years we’ve been open, is that people come in off the interstate and come downtown, and there’s not a lot of opportunity on a Sunday or Monday to eat, separate from fast food, pizza and things like that. So, we agreed to [open on Sunday],” he said.