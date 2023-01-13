ALEA Trooper injured after vehicle was struck by falling tree

Published 7:46 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

File photo

 MONTGOMERY – On Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 1:35 p.m. a Trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division was injured after the Trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park in Tallapoosa County. The Trooper was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment and is currently recovering. 

