ALEA Trooper injured after vehicle was struck by falling tree Published 7:46 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

MONTGOMERY – On Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 1:35 p.m. a Trooper assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division was injured after the Trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park in Tallapoosa County. The Trooper was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment and is currently recovering.