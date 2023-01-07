American Legion Post 67 seeking more members Published 10:30 am Saturday, January 7, 2023

VALLEY — American Legion Post 67 will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th to discuss plans for the new year. The meeting will take place in the banquet room at Sunny’s Restaurant, located on Fairfax Bypass in Valley. All members are urged to be present, and there’s an open invitation to any veteran in the local area to attend and to find out how the local chapter can help veterans.

In addition to hosting patriotic programs on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Post 67 has hosted “A Day for the Veteran” events at Valley Community Center to assist local veterans in learning how they can receive benefits they have earned from their service to our country.

This can be a very complicated and confusing process. Some veterans just give up on it and do not receive benefits they are entitled to.

Post 67’s Day for the Veteran events seek to overcome this. It gives veterans a chance to discuss their needs with representatives of the VA and other such organizations.

The American Legion, commonly known as the Legion, is a nonprofit organization of U.S. war veterans headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is made up of state, U.S. territory and overseas departments, and these are made up of local posts.

It is the largest wartime veterans wartime service organization with nearly two million members and more than 12,000 posts.

The organization was founded in Paris, France on March 15, 1919. Founders included World War I hero Alvin York, William J. Donovan and Henry L. Stimson.