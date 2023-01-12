Be weather aware: Tornadoes, damaging winds, quarter-size hail possible today Published 8:53 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Severe storms are possible in Chambers County Thursday evening and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

“There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather through 6 pm tonight,” the NWS said on its website. “Damaging winds, tornadoes, and quarter-size hail are all possible.”

Chambers County is under an enhanced threat, which is three out of five on the NWS’ severe weather scale.