Be weather aware: Tornadoes, damaging winds, quarter-size hail possible today

Published 8:53 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Severe storms are possible in Chambers County Thursday evening and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

“There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather through 6 pm tonight,” the NWS said on its website. “Damaging winds, tornadoes, and quarter-size hail are all possible.”

Chambers County is under an enhanced threat, which is three out of five on the NWS’ severe weather scale.

