Boom truck malfunctioned in I-85 in Macon County causing bridge damage and road closures Published 11:28 am Friday, January 13, 2023

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single crash occurred at approximately 8:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, has caused a lane closure. A boom truck malfunctioned and raised while the truck was traveling north on Interstate 85. The boom on the truck struck the bridge going to Macon County 97 damaging a portion of the bridge.

Macon County 97 will also be closed. The boom also hit a powerline bringing it down. Power crews, and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are also on scene assisting. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.