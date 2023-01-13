Boom truck malfunctioned in I-85 in Macon County causing bridge damage and road closures

Published 11:28 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

File photo

According to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a single crash occurred at approximately 8:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, has caused a lane closure. A boom truck malfunctioned and raised while the truck was traveling north on Interstate 85. The boom on the truck struck the bridge going to Macon County 97 damaging a portion of the bridge.

Macon County 97 will also be closed. The boom also hit a powerline bringing it down. Power crews, and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) are also on scene assisting. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

 

More News

“Thankful to be safe”: Standing Rock family potentially loses home in tornado

Standing Rock begins tornado cleanup

‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Lanett resident was on phone with girlfriend as truck flipped in front of him

Chambers County among counties declared a state of emergency by Governor Ivey

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events