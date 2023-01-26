Bradshaw library hosts a game to travel around the world in 30 minutes Published 9:30 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

VALLEY — In the 1800s, Jules Verne wrote a book about going around the world in 80 days. It was quite a feat back then, but today that can be done in less than one day. Bradshaw-Chambers County Library has figured out a way to do it in 30 minutes.

Well, any well informed group can do that in a game format.

On Saturday, Cobb Memorial archivist Robin Watson hosted this fun game in the library’s Lanier Room.

The game is called Around the World in 30 Minutes, and any small group can take part. The goal is to have a passport book stamped, showing that members of the team had visited a given country and had learned enough about its history, culture and famous people to go on to another country. A team won the game if they could do it in 30 minutes. They’d won if little passport book had been stamped with markings of six different countries by the time a stopwatch went off 30 minutes into their exotic trip.

Saturday’s countries included Greece, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Egypt. There were well-known items from each country on a table, and each group had to look for three clues from among six objects, leading to a key. That key would open a tiny box including their passport stamp. When they went through a series of steps to find the key, they could open the tiny box and get their passport stamped. They could then move on to the next table in this international scavenger hunt and look for another key. Opening the French box wasn’t so simple. A three-digit code would do it, and the team had to figure out the three individual numbers in the right sequence.