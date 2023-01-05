C&C Sanition begins Valley trash collection Published 10:00 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

With the start of the new year, Valley residents began receiving trash pickup from the city’s new waste contractor C&C Sanitation from LaGrange. C&C Sanitation began picking up trash on the second of January.

“We’re really excited to be serving the citizens of Valley,” said CFO Lisa McAdams Durden.

In the first week of full service, Durden hopes to gain the patience and trust of the community as C&C shows prompt service.

“We can’t fix it overnight, but we’re working on it,” Durden said.

C&C Sanitation has been in business since 1976 and was founded by Durden’s parents. She and her brother, Ian McAdams, now run the company as CFO and CEO. The company also serves the city of LaGrange, Troup County, Coweta County and Fayette County. Durden said that the company may be smaller than other, but it is growing.

“We’re not the biggest, but we concentrate. We don’t want to be the biggest. We want to be the best,” Durden said.

Durden said that citizens can expect prompt service and consistent customer service from the family-owned business.

“There’s actually a person at the end of our phones,” Durden said.

Since they began picking up cans on Monday, their office has received complimentary phone calls for their prompt service. However, C&C will only pick up trash in their cans. Citizens who use cans from the former waste contractor, Amwaste, will not have their trash picked up.

“We’re not perfect, but we try to be,” Durden said.

C&C Sanitation was awarded Valley’s waste contract in September of 2022. The city of Valley was inundated with complaints last year about the former waste contractor, Amwaste, because many citizens’ trash pickup was either late or not picked up at all.

“We appreciate the opportunity. We don’t take it for granted,” Durden said. “We will earn their trust.”