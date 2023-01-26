CCSD ranks in top 10 statewide for FAFSA competition Published 10:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Chambers County School District announced in a press release that it has placed in the top 10 of all Alabama School Districts for having the most complete Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications.

Through the Dec 2022 cycle, a total of 183 applications have been submitted between LaFayette and Valley High Schools. Of those, 170 have been completed. That number is up from the Dec. 2021 completion total of 116.

Alabama is the fourth state to require its high school students to complete the federal application for FAFSA before being able to earn their diploma.

Additionally, CCSD Director of Testing, Fran Groover, announced that Valley High School was recognized at the state level for being in the top 10 for specific schools with the most completions submitted on the FAFSA, percentage-wise.

In April of 2021, the Alabama State Board of Education voted to adopt a new policy that ensures students complete or opt out of the FAFSA or Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

FAFSA is the form colleges use to determine as student’s eligibility for Federal financial aid, including Pell grants, work-study programs, and loans.

This includes four-year colleges and universities and other post-secondary education opportunities such as two-year colleges and technical programs.

“I am truly pleased with the efforts carried out across the county and commend the district’s counselors for their hard work with our seniors to ensure their FAFSA applications have been submitted,” Chambers County School District Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley said.