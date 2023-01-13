Chambers County among counties declared a state of emergency by Governor Ivey Published 8:42 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

In a press release, Governor Ivey issued a state of emergency for Chambers County as well as five other counties after the severe weather event. As the weather advisory continues in the state, Ivey and other state officials may expand the state of emergency if deemed necessary.

The other counties included in the state of emergency are Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.

“As severe weather continues impacting the state, I urge all Alabamians in its path to stay weather aware and to be safe,” Ivey said in the press release. “We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature’s wrath. I – along with my partners at the Alabama EMA – will continue monitoring to determine if an expanded state of emergency is needed. I am ready to be a helping hand to local officials. Please continue using caution!”

Email newsletter signup

According to the press release, Ivey has been and will continue to be in contact with Alabama EMA Director Jeff Smitherman. The governor’s office will continue to update as necessary.